Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park.

Girls tennis — Case at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Milwaukee South at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Burlington; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country (co-ed) — Park at Whitefish Bay Invitational, Kletzch Park, 5:15 p.m.

Girls golf — Franklin at Case, Ives Grove G.L., 3:15 p.m.; Waterford at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Park at Case, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:15 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s-Lutheran at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 3:45 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments