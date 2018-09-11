HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park.
Girls tennis — Case at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer — Milwaukee South at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Burlington; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran.
Boys volleyball — Burlington at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country (co-ed) — Park at Whitefish Bay Invitational, Kletzch Park, 5:15 p.m.
Girls golf — Franklin at Case, Ives Grove G.L., 3:15 p.m.; Waterford at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Park at Case, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:15 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s-Lutheran at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 3:45 p.m.
