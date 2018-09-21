Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Union Grove at Horlick, Levonian Field, 11 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Lynn LaPorte Sprawl, West Bend East H.S. and Milwaukee Sting Center, Menomonee Falls, 10 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Lightning Invitational, Lake Country Lutheran, Hartland, 8:30 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Horlick at Dave Hash Invitational, Kaukauna H.S., 9 a.m.

Cross country (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park at Muskego Invitational, Lake Denoon M.S., 10 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Kettle Moraine Invitational, Naga-Waukee Park, Pewaukee, 8 a.m.

Girls swimming — Horlick, Burlington Co-op at Fort Atkinson Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, final round, at Wilmot, 8 a.m.; Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Metro Classic Conference Tournament, Prairie, 9 a.m.

