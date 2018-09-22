HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
MONDAY
Boys soccer — Williams Bay Faith Christian at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Burlington at Case, 6:30 p.m.; South Milwaukee at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Park, Case H.S., 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys soccer — Case at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.;
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Park; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; Prairie at Catholic Central; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican.
Girls swimming — Horlick vs. Case, at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at Delavan-Darien, 6 p.m.
