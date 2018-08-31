Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Case at Delavan-Darien quadrangular, 10:30 a.m.; SAM BERES INVITATIONAL (Waukesha South H.S.): Championship, St. Catherine’s vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 11 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Case at New Berlin West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Burlington at Muskego Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Case, Horlick, Union Grove at South Milwaukee Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Burlington at Kettle Moraine Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cross country (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, Waterford at Rebel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9:30 a.m.; Burlington, Prairie at Blackshirt Challenge, Minooka Park, Waukesha, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Sheboygan Lutheran Invitational, Concordia University, Mequon, 10:15 a.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Shorewood Invitational, 9 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments