HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

MONDAY 

Boys soccer — Kenosha Christian Life at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Watertown at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Horlick at Sussex Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Girls golf — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Waterford at Waukesha South Sectional, The Broadlands G.C., North Prairie, 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Xavier Sectional, Ridgeway C.C., Neenah, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — WIAA SUBSECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper Subsectional, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Beloit Memorial Subsectional, 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Prairie Subsectional, 9 a.m.

