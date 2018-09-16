Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

MONDAY

Boys soccer — Milwaukee Messmer at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s H.S., 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Park at Case, Ives Grove G.L., 3:15 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case at Oak Creek, 4 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m.

