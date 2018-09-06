Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Franklin at Case, Hammes Field; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Horlick Field; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Waterford at Wilmot; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, at Whitnall H.S., Greenfield.

Boys soccer — Waterford at Baraboo Invitational, Woodside Sports Complex, Mauston, 3 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.; PRAIRIE QUADRANGULAR: Janesville Craig vs. Kenosha Bradford, 5 p.m.; Prairie vs. Sturgeon Bay, 7 p.m.

Cross country (co-ed) — St. Catherine’s hosts Metro Reunion Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Burlington at Westosha Central, Brighton Dale Links, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case at Nicolet Invitational, Glendale and Whitefish Bay, 1 p.m.; Waterford at Waukesha South Invitational, Woyahn Complex, 1 p.m.; Union Grove, St. Catherine’s-Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther Invitational, 2:30 p.m.

