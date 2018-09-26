HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer — Horlick, Park at Muskego Invitational, 5 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Waterford at Case; Union Grove at Mukwonago; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran.
Boys volleyball — Burlington at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, Lutheran H.S., 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country (co-ed) — Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 4 p.m.; Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Prairie Invitational, Armstrong Park, 4:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s vs. Park, Lockwood Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove at Case Regional, Ives Grove G.L., 9:30 a.m.; Waterford at Franklin Regional, Muskego Lakes C.C., 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — Prairie, St. Catherine’s at St. Catherine’s Regional, Ives Grove G.L., 9:30 a.m.
Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Kenosha Indian Trail, 8 a.m.; Burlington at Waukesha South, Woyahn Complex, 4 p.m.; Brookfield Academy at Prairie, 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.