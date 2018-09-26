Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Horlick, Park at Muskego Invitational, 5 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Waterford at Case; Union Grove at Mukwonago; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, Lutheran H.S., 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country (co-ed) — Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 4 p.m.; Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Prairie Invitational, Armstrong Park, 4:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s vs. Park, Lockwood Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove at Case Regional, Ives Grove G.L., 9:30 a.m.; Waterford at Franklin Regional, Muskego Lakes C.C., 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — Prairie, St. Catherine’s at St. Catherine’s Regional, Ives Grove G.L., 9:30 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Kenosha Indian Trail, 8 a.m.; Burlington at Waukesha South, Woyahn Complex, 4 p.m.; Brookfield Academy at Prairie, 4 p.m.

