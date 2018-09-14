HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
SATURDAY
Football — Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, St. Francis H.S., 2 p.m.;
Boys soccer — Park at Franklin, 5 p.m.; Waterford at New Berlin West Invitational, 8 a.m.
Girls volleyball — Case, Catholic Central at Pewaukee Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Horlick, Park at Wauwatosa West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Waterford at Mizuno-Charger Rally, Milwaukee Sting Center, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Delavan-Darien Invitational, 9 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Watertown Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys volleyball — Case at Germantown Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Horlick at Wauwatosa East Invitational, 9 a.m.; Park. St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran Invitational, 9 a.m.
Cross country (co-ed) — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Angel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.
Girls golf — Case, Park, at Appleton West Terror Invitational, Winagamie G.C., 8:30 a.m.; Union Grove, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Janesville Parker Invitational, Riverside G.C., 8 a.m.
Girls swimming — Case at Port Washington Invitational, Thomas Jefferson M.S., diving 8 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.; Prairie-St. Catherine’s at Park, 10 a.m.
Girls tennis — Case, Milton, Oregon at Janesville Parker, 7:30 a.m.; Burlington, Kenosha Indian Trail, Walworth Big Foot at Mukwonago, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 8 a.m.
MONDAY
Boys soccer — Milwaukee Messmer at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Union Grove at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s H.S., 6:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Park at Case, Ives Grove G.L., 3:15 p.m.
Girls tennis — Case at Oak Creek, 4 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys soccer — Horlick at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park vs. Horlick, at Park; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Burlington at Elkhorn; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Racine Lutheran at Williams Bay, 7:15 p.m.; Ozaukee, Port Washington, Whitefish Bay at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Horlick at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country (co-ed) — Catholic Central at Big Foot Invitational, Walworth, 4 p.m.
Girls golf — Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Bristol Oaks C.C., 2:30 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Twin Lakes C.C., 9 a.m.
Girls swimming — Park at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, Callahan Branch YMCA, Kenosha, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.; Prairie-St. Catherine’s, Jefferson-Cambridge at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis (4 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Oak Creek at Park, Case H.S.; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie.
