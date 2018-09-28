HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
SATURDAY
Football — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran (Homecoming), Horlick Field, 11:30 a.m.
Boys soccer — Horlick, Park at Muskego Invitational, 10 a.m.; Waterford at Wauwatosa West, Whitman M.S., 5 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kimberly Quadrangular, 10 a.m.
Girls volleyball — Union Grove at Madison Edgewood Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Catholic Central at Oostburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Park, Union Grove at Kenosha Indian Trail Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Burlington, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Shorewood Invitational, 8 a.m.
Cross country (co-ed) — Case, Horlick at Eagle Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.; Horlick, Park, Burlington at Demon Invitational, Burlington School Forest, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Platteville Invitational, 9 a.m.
Girls swimming — Case, Prairie-St. Catherine’s at Bulldog Invitational, 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.