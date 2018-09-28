Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Football — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran (Homecoming), Horlick Field, 11:30 a.m.

Boys soccer — Horlick, Park at Muskego Invitational, 10 a.m.; Waterford at Wauwatosa West, Whitman M.S., 5 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kimberly Quadrangular, 10 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Union Grove at Madison Edgewood Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Catholic Central at Oostburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Park, Union Grove at Kenosha Indian Trail Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Burlington, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Shorewood Invitational, 8 a.m.

Cross country (co-ed) — Case, Horlick at Eagle Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.; Horlick, Park, Burlington at Demon Invitational, Burlington School Forest, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Platteville Invitational, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Case, Prairie-St. Catherine’s at Bulldog Invitational, 1 p.m.

