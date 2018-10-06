HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
MONDAY Boys soccer — Living Word Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Brookfield Academy at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Case, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Park, 6:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Union Grove (Division 1) at WIAA State Tournament, University Ridge G.C., Verona: Tee time TBA.
Girls swimming — Horlick, Park at Cudahy Invitational, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys soccer — Case at Kenosha Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Park, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (all games 6:30 p.m.): Final round, Burlington vs. TBA, Union Grove vs. TBA; Waterford vs. TBA.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Park at Case; Horlick at Franklin; Burlington at Westosha Central; Waterford at Union Grove; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s.
Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Waukesha North, 7 p.m.
Girls golf — Union Grove (Division 1) at WIAA State Tournament, University Ridge G.C., Verona: Tee time TBA.
Girls swimming — Horlick at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at Whitewater, 6 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Badger Co-op at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.
