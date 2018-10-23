HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times.
WEDNESDAY
No events scheduled.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 2 — Union Grove at New Berlin Eisenhower, 4 p.m. DIVISION 4 — St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Girls volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Burlington vs. Milton, at Oregon, 5 p.m. DIVISION 3 — Prairie vs. Living Word Lutheran, at Prairie, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central vs. Randolph, at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football — WIAA SECOND-ROUND PLAYOFFS (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Horlick at Oak Creek. DIVISION 2 — Waukesha West at Waterford. DIVISION 4 — Sheboygan Falls at St. Catherine’s, Kenosha Bradford H.S. DIVISION 6 — Racine Lutheran at Mineral Point.
Boys volleyball — WIAA REGIONALS (all matches 7 p.m.): Horlick at Case; Park at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; Waukesha South at Burlington; Union Grove at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran.
Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, Kenosha Bradford, diving competition, 6 p.m.
