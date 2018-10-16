HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
WEDNESDAY
Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Oak Creek at Park; Union Grove at Whitefish Bay Dominican.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer — WIAA DIVISION 4 REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: Kenosha Christian Life at Prairie, 7 p.m.; University Lake School/Trinity at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Park at Oak Creek; Milwaukee Arts at Waterford; Beloit Memorial at Union Grove; Burlington bye. DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at Waukesha Catholic Memorial. DIVISION 3 — Random Lake at Racine Lutheran; Whitefish Bay Dominican or Brookfield Academy at Prairie. DIVISION 4 — Rio at Catholic Central.
