HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

MONDAY

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY

Girls swimming — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, Callahan Branch YMCA, Kenosha, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 2 — Union Grove at New Berlin Eisenhower, 4 p.m. DIVISION 4 — St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Burlington vs. Milton, at Oregon, 5 p.m. DIVISION 3 — Prairie vs. Living Word Lutheran, at Prairie, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central vs. Randolph, at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football — WIAA SECOND-ROUND PLAYOFFS (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Horlick at Oak Creek. DIVISION 2 — Waukesha West at Waterford. DIVISION 4 — Sheboygan Falls at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field or Kenosha Bradford H.S. DIVISION 6 — Racine Lutheran at Mineral Point.

Boys volleyball — WIAA REGIONALS (all matches 7 p.m.): Horlick at Case; Park at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; Waukesha South at Burlington; Union Grove at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran.

Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, Kenosha Bradford, diving competition, 6 p.m.

