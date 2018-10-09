Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, Ameche Field; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:15 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Park at Case, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Football — Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Case at Oak Creek, 6:30 p.m.; Williams Bay Faith Christian at Burlington, 6:30 p.m; Union Grove at Kenosha Bradford, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Wilmot at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Park vs. Case, at Park, 4:30 p.m.

