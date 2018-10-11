Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Horlick Field; Oak Creek at Park, Hammes Field; Elkhorn at Burlington; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, Indian Trail H.S.

Boys soccer — Cudahy/St. Francis at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Green Bay Southwest, 5 p.m.

