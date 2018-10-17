Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA DIVISION 4 REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: Kenosha Christian Life at Prairie, 7 p.m.; University Lake School/Trinity at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (all matches 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Park at Oak Creek; Milwaukee Arts at Waterford; Beloit Memorial at Union Grove; Burlington bye. DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at Waukesha Catholic Memorial. DIVISION 3 — Random Lake at Racine Lutheran; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie. DIVISION 4 — Rio at Catholic Central.

FRIDAY

Football — WIAA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Shorewood/Messmer at Horlick, Horlick Field. DIVISION 2 — Burlington at Brookfield East; Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Waterford. DIVISION 4 — Milwaukee Obama SCTE at St. Catherine’s, Bradford Stadium, Kenosha. DIVISION 6 — Pecatonica/Argyle at Racine Lutheran, Kenosha Indian Trail.

Cross country — St. Catherine’s at WIAA Division 2 Whitewater Sectional, UW-Whitewater, boys 4 p.m., girls 4:45 p.m.

