HIGH SCHOOLS

FRIDAY

Football — WIAA FOURTH-ROUND PLAYOFFS: DIVISION 4 — St. Catherine’s vs. Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran, at Waukesha North H.S., 7 p.m. DIVISION 6 — Racine Lutheran vs. Lancaster, at Elkhorn Area H.S., 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls swimming — Case, Horlick at WIAA Division 1 State Championships, University of Wisconsin Natatorium, Madison, diving competition, 10 a.m.

