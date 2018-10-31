HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
THURSDAY
Girls volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (at Resch Center, Green Bay): DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINALS — Burlington vs. Kimberly and Hartland Arrowhead vs. Waukesha West, 4:30 p.m.; River Falls vs. Greendale and Oconomowoc vs. Sun Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINAL: St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Indian Trail, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football — WIAA THIRD-ROUND PLAYOFFS (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Horlick at Milwaukee Marquette. DIVISION 4 — Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, Kenosha Bradford H.S. DIVISION 6 — Racine Lutheran at Cambridge.
Girls volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (at Resch Center, Green Bay): DIVISION 1 SEMIFINALS, quarterfinal winners, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 SEMIFINALS — Catholic Central vs. Wausau Newman and Clayton vs. River Ridge, 10 a.m.
Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, diving competition, 6 p.m.
