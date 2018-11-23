Try 3 months for $3

HIGH SCHOOL

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Prairie at Random Lake, 7:15 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SATURDAY

Men’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Illinois-Chicago (exhibition), 3 p.m.; NICHOLAS FUNDS THANKSGIVING CLASSIC (At Carroll University, Waukesha): Carthage vs. Illinois Institute of Technology, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men’s basketball — NICHOLAS FUNDS THANKSGIVING CLASSIC (At Carroll University, Waukesha): Carthage vs. Washington (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Cornell at Carthage, 3 p.m.

