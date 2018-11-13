Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAY

Girls basketball — Greenfield at Park, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Football — WIAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (at Camp Randall Stadium, Madison): DIVISION 6 CHAMPIONSHIP — Racine Lutheran vs. Iola-Scandinavia, 1 p.m.; DIVISION 4 CHAMPIONSHIP — St. Catherine’s vs. St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Burlington at Muskego, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls basketball — Chicago Payton at Park, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; West Bend West at Waterford, 7 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.; Prairie at Brookfield Academy, 7:15 p.m.

