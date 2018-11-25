Try 3 months for $3

CALENDAR

High schools

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

No events scheduled.

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Prairie; Mukwonago at Burlington; Kenosha Tremper at Union Grove; Cudahy at Waterford; Catholic Central at Williams Bay Faith Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Horlick; Union Grove at Shoreland Lutheran; Waterford at Kenosha Indian Trail; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran.

