HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

MONDAY

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY

Softball — Waterford at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Clarksville (Tenn.), 4 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at West Creek (Tenn.), 7 p.m.

