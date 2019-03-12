Try 3 months for $3

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Girls & field track — Case, Park, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Park, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

SATURDAY

Track & field (co-ed) — Burlington at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.; Union Grove, Waterford, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Carthage Invitational, 9 a.m.

