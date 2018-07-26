Subscribe for 17¢ / day

LOCAL SPORTS

NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules submitted to The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Football — MSFL, Racine Raiders at Milwaukee Chargers, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Baseball — Racine Kiwanis at Genesee Rebels, noon

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments