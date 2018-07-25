Subscribe for 17¢ / day

LOCAL SPORTS

NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules submitted to The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar. THURSDAY, JULY 26 Baseball — RBI Brewers at Racine Kiwanis, 7 p.m., Horlick Field. FRIDAY, JULY 27 No events scheduled. SATURDAY, JULY 28 Football — MSFL, Racine Raiders at Milwaukee Chargers, 6 p.m. SUNDAY, JULY 29 Baseball — Racine Kiwanis at Genesee Rebels, noon.

