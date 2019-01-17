Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Burlington at Elkhorn; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Oak Creek; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Park at Franklin; Elkhorn at Burlington; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie.

Wrestling — Case, Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove at Highlander Invitational, Mequon Homestead, 4 p.m.

Boys swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, diving, 5 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

