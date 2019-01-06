HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Monday
No events scheduled.
Tuesday
Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Case; Horlick at Franklin; Westosha Central at Burlington; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Prairie; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Lake County (Ill.) at Union Grove Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball — Park at Case, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin at Horlick, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Lake County (Ill.) at Union Grove Christian, 5 p.m.
Wrestling — Living Word Lutheran at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Tremper; Oak Creek at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Bradford.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday through Tuesday
No events scheduled.
Wednesday
Men’s basketball — Carroll at Carthage, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball — Carthage at North Central, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Men’s basketball — Ashland at UW-Parkside, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball — Ashland at UW-Parkside, 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.