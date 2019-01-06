Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

No events scheduled.

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Case; Horlick at Franklin; Westosha Central at Burlington; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Prairie; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Lake County (Ill.) at Union Grove Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — Park at Case, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin at Horlick, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Lake County (Ill.) at Union Grove Christian, 5 p.m.

Wrestling — Living Word Lutheran at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Tremper; Oak Creek at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Bradford.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday through Tuesday

No events scheduled.

Wednesday

Men’s basketball — Carroll at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Carthage at North Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Men’s basketball — Ashland at UW-Parkside, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Ashland at UW-Parkside, 5:30 p.m.

