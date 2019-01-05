Try 1 month for 99¢

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday through Tuesday No events scheduled.

Wednesday

Men’s basketball — Carroll at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Carthage at North Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Men’s basketball — Ashland at UW-Parkside, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Ashland at UW-Parkside, 5:30 p.m.

