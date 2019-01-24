HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Park; Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Elkhorn at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s.
Girls basketball (5:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Park; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, 6 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Elkhorn at Waterford; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — Burlington at Fort Atkinson, 12:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, 2 p.m.
Wrestling — Case at Grafton quadrangular, 9 a.m.
Boys swimming — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Invitational, Park H.S., diving 9 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.
Gymnastics — Burlington Co-op, Waterford at Spartan Invitational, Madison Memorial, 10 a.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FRIDAY
No events scheduled.
SATURDAY
Men’s basketball — Purdue Northwest at UW-Parkside, 3 p.m.; Wheaton at Carthage, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball — Purdue Northwest at UW-Parkside, 1 p.m.; Wheaton at Carthage, 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.