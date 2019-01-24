Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Park; Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Elkhorn at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball (5:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Park; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, 6 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Elkhorn at Waterford; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Burlington at Fort Atkinson, 12:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, 2 p.m.

Wrestling — Case at Grafton quadrangular, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Invitational, Park H.S., diving 9 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.

Gymnastics — Burlington Co-op, Waterford at Spartan Invitational, Madison Memorial, 10 a.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

SATURDAY

Men’s basketball — Purdue Northwest at UW-Parkside, 3 p.m.; Wheaton at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Purdue Northwest at UW-Parkside, 1 p.m.; Wheaton at Carthage, 5 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments