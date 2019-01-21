Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Union Grove at Greenfield; Prairie at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph; Waukesha Christian at Union Grove Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park; Muskego at Waterford; Prairie at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.

Boys swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Oak Creek at Park; Burlington Co-op at Badger Co-op, Lake Geneva, 6 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TUESDAY

No events scheduled.

