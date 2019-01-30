Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

No events scheduled.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Union Grove Christian hosts Cougar Classic.

Girls basketball (5:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s; Union Grove Christian hosts Cougar Classic.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 7 p.m.; JOHN CHEKOURAS CLASSIC (At Mequon Homestead): Park vs. Milwaukee Vincent, 3:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Case, 9 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Elkhorn, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Metro-Midwest Classic Conference Tournament, Shoreland Lutheran, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, Kenosha Bradford, diving 8 a.m., swimming 12:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Southern Lakes Conference Meet, Jefferson, 11 a.m.

Gymnastics — Burlington Co-op at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

THURSDAY

Men’s basketball — Northern Michigan at UW-Parkside, 7:30 p.m.; Carthage at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Northern Michigan at UW-Parkside, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

SATURDAY

Men’s basketball — Michigan Tech at UW-Parkside, 3 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Michigan Tech at UW-Parkside, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 5 p.m.

