Calendar: Jan. 24, 2019
Calendar: Jan. 24, 2019

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball — Lake County (Ill.) Christian at Union Grove Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball — Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Lake County (Ill.) Christian at Union Grove Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Oak Creek at Park; Union Grove at Burlington; Delavan-Darien at Waterford.

Boys swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Oak Creek at Park; Burlington Co-op at Badger Co-op, Lake Geneva, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics — Whitewater at Burlington Co-op, Karcher Middle School, 6 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

THURSDAY

No events scheduled.

