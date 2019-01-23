Calendar: Jan. 24, 2019

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
THURSDAY
Boys basketball — Lake County (Ill.) Christian at Union Grove Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball — Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Lake County (Ill.) Christian at Union Grove Christian, 6:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Oak Creek at Park; Union Grove at Burlington; Delavan-Darien at Waterford.
Boys swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Oak Creek at Park; Burlington Co-op at Badger Co-op, Lake Geneva, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics — Whitewater at Burlington Co-op, Karcher Middle School, 6 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
THURSDAY
No events scheduled.