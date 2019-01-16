Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Park at Case; Horlick at Franklin; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Wilmot at Union Grove; Westosha Central at Waterford.

Gymnastics — Waterford at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

THURSDAY

Men’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Lake Superior State, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Lake Superior State, 4:30 p.m.

