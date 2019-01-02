Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Park; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Wilmot at Waterford.

Boys swimming — Case at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Tremper; Oak Creek at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Burlington at Wilmot; Waterford at Union Grove; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Oak Creek; Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Burlington at The Clash XVII Tournament, Rochester, Minn., 4 p.m.; Waterford at Kaukauna Invitational, 5:15 p.m.

Boys swimming — Horlick at South Milwaukee Invitational, South Milwaukee M.S., diving, 6 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Stoughton Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Catholic Central at Stockbridge, 2:45 p.m.; NICOLE ELLIS CLASSIC (at Milwaukee Messmer): Horlick vs. Milwaukee South, 5:15 p.m.; HANK RAYMONDS CLASSIC (at Milwaukee Pius XI): St. Catherine’s vs. Elkhorn, 4:45 p.m.

Girls basketball — Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Case at West Allis Hale Invitational, 9 a.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, 10 a.m.; Burlington at The Clash XVII Tournament, Rochester, Minn., 9 a.m.; Waterford at Kaukauna Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case at Bulldog Invitational, Cedarburg, 1 p.m.; Horlick at South Milwaukee Invitational, South Milwaukee M.S., swimming, 11 a.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Palmyra-Eagle Invitational, 8 a.m.

Gymnastics — Burlington Co-op, Waterford at Emerald Classic, Waterford H.S., 10 a.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

THURSDAY

Men’s basketball — Northwood at UW-Parkside, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Northwood at UW-Parkside, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

SATURDAY

Men’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Saginaw Valley State, 2 p.m.; Millikin at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Saginaw Valley State, noon; Millikin at Carthage, 5 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments