HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — LUKE HOMAN SHOWCASE (at Brookfield Central): Horlick vs. Sussex Hamilton, 3:45 p.m.; Park vs. West Allis Central, 6:45 p.m.; Case vs. Milwaukee Marquette, 8:15 p.m.

Girls basketball — Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Union Grove, 5 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Waterford at Terry Kramer Open, Fort Atkinson, 9 a.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Waukesha South Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, swimming, 10 a.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SATURDAY

Men’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Ferris State, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Ferris State, noon

SUNDAY

Men’s basketball — Carthage at Millikin, 6 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Carthage at Millikin, 4 p.m.

