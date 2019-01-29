Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Wrestling — Watertown Luther Prep at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s H.S., 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Union Grove Christian hosts Cougar Classic.

Girls basketball (5:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s; Union Grove Christian hosts Cougar Classic.

Boys swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, Kenosha Bradford, diving competition, 5:15 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Men’s basketball — Northern Michigan at UW-Parkside, 7:30 p.m.; Carthage at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Northern Michigan at UW-Parkside, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

