HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

No events scheduled.

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Waukesha West; St. Catherine’s at Horlick; Park at Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.; Waukesha North at Burlington; Jefferson at Union Grove; Racine Lutheran at Prairie; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph; Union Grove Christian at Menomonee Falls Calvary Baptist, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball — Horlick at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.; Union Grove Christian at Menomonee Falls Calvary Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Kenosha St. Joseph at Kenosha Christian Life, 6:30 p.m.

Boys swimming — Case at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday through Tuesday

No events scheduled.

Wednesday

Men’s basketball — Carthage at North Central, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Carroll at Carthage, 7 p.m.

