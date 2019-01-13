HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Monday
No events scheduled.
Tuesday
Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Waukesha West; St. Catherine’s at Horlick; Park at Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.; Waukesha North at Burlington; Jefferson at Union Grove; Racine Lutheran at Prairie; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph; Union Grove Christian at Menomonee Falls Calvary Baptist, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball — Horlick at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.; Union Grove Christian at Menomonee Falls Calvary Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Kenosha St. Joseph at Kenosha Christian Life, 6:30 p.m.
Boys swimming — Case at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday through Tuesday
No events scheduled.
Wednesday
Men’s basketball — Carthage at North Central, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball — Carroll at Carthage, 7 p.m.
