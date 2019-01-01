HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
WEDNESDAY
No events scheduled.
THURSDAY
Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Park; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Wilmot at Waterford.
Boys swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAY
Men’s basketball — Carthage at Wheaton, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball — North Park at Carthage, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Men’s basketball — Northwood at UW-Parkside, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball — Northwood at UW-Parkside, 5:30 p.m.
