Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Park; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Wilmot at Waterford.

Boys swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY

Men’s basketball — Carthage at Wheaton, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball — North Park at Carthage, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Men’s basketball — Northwood at UW-Parkside, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Northwood at UW-Parkside, 5:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments