HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Monday
Girls basketball — Prairie at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Burlington at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie; Milwaukee Grace Christian at Union Grove Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball — Franklin at Case, 7 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, 7 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Park, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 7 p.m.; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; HRK at Union Grove Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — Elkhorn at Burlington Co-op, Karcher M.S., 6 p.m.; Waterford at Whitewater, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys basketball — Zion-Benton (Ill.) at Park, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball —- Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball —- Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Watertown Luther Prep at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, St. Catherine’s H.S., 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Union Grove Christian hosts Cougar Classic.
Girls basketball (5:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s; Union Grove Christian hosts Cougar Classic.
Boys swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, Kenosha Bradford, diving competition, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball — Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 7 p.m.; JOHN CHEKOURAS CLASSIC (At Mequon Homestead): Park vs. Milwaukee Vincent, 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball — Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Case, 9 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Elkhorn, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Metro-Midwest Classic Conference Tournament, Shoreland Lutheran, 9 a.m.
Boys swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, Kenosha Bradford, swimming competition, noon; Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Southern Lakes Conference Meet, Jefferson, 11 a.m.
Gymnastics — Burlington Co-op at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday through Tuesday
No events scheduled.
