HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Monday
Boys basketball — Case vs. Chicago Marshall, at Malcolm X College, 2:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Shorewood, 7:30 p.m.
Boys swimming — Horlick at Cudahy Invitational, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Union Grove at Greenfield; Prairie at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph; Waukesha Christian at Union Grove Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park; Muskego at Waterford; Prairie at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
Boys swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Oak Creek at Park; Burlington Co-op at Badger Co-op, Lake Geneva, 6 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday and Tuesday
No events scheduled.
