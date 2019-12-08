Calendar got Dec. 9
Calendar got Dec. 9

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

No events scheduled.

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Wilmot at Burlington; Waterford at Union Grove; Prairie at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Girls basketball — Case at Horlick, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.; Prairie at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Watertown Luther Prep at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie, St. Catherine’s H.S., 7 p.m.

Boys swimming (4:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper vs. Case, at Horlick; Horlick at Oak Creek; Franklin at Park; Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge Triangular, 5:30 p.m.

