Calendar got Dec. 9

Monday
Tuesday
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Wilmot at Burlington; Waterford at Union Grove; Prairie at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph.
Girls basketball — Case at Horlick, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.; Prairie at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Watertown Luther Prep at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie, St. Catherine’s H.S., 7 p.m.
Boys swimming (4:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper vs. Case, at Horlick; Horlick at Oak Creek; Franklin at Park; Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge Triangular, 5:30 p.m.