HIGH SCHOOLS
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m. Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Oak Creek; Franklin at Park.
Girls golf — Case at Kenosha Tremper, Kenosha C.C., 2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer — Case at Whitefish Bay, 7 p.m.; Horlick at Grafton, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Burlington; Westosha Central at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Lutherdale, Elkhorn, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Whitnall Invitational, Hales Corners Park, 4 p.m.
Football — Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
Girls golf — Kenosha Bradford at Case, Ives Grove G.L., 3:15 p.m.; Horlick, Park at Franklin triangular, Tuckaway C.C., 3:15 p.m.; Westosha Central at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, Twin Lakes C.C., 3:30 p.m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, Geneva National G.C., 3:30 p.m.
Girls swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Oak Creek at Case, 4 p.m.; Horlick vs. Park, at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Delavan-Darien. 4:15 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
