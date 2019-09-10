{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m. Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Oak Creek; Franklin at Park.

Girls golf — Case at Kenosha Tremper, Kenosha C.C., 2:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Case at Whitefish Bay, 7 p.m.; Horlick at Grafton, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Burlington; Westosha Central at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Lutherdale, Elkhorn, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Whitnall Invitational, Hales Corners Park, 4 p.m.

Football — Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Girls golf — Kenosha Bradford at Case, Ives Grove G.L., 3:15 p.m.; Horlick, Park at Franklin triangular, Tuckaway C.C., 3:15 p.m.; Westosha Central at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, Twin Lakes C.C., 3:30 p.m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, Geneva National G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Oak Creek at Case, 4 p.m.; Horlick vs. Park, at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Delavan-Darien. 4:15 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

