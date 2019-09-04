{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football — Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Case at East Troy, 4:45 p.m.; Waterford at Waukesha North, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at St. Catherine’s, Score Complex, 4:30 p.m.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail quadrangular, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Union Grove; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Prairie, 6 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s.

Boys volleyball — St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf (3:30 unless noted) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case, Ives Grove G.L., 3:15 p.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, Twin Lakes C.C.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L.; Elkhorn at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments