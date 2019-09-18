{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

THURSDAY

Football — Whitefish Bay Domincan at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Case at Walworth Big Foot, 6:45 p.m.; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Burlington at Case, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Wilmot at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Park at Whitefish Bay Invitational, Kletzsch Park, 4:40 p.m.

Girls golf — Case at Franklin, Tuckaway C.C., 3:15 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case vs. Park, Case H.S., 4 p.m.; Horlick at Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.; Westosha Central at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie, 4 p.m..

 

