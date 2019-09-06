{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Case at Green Bay East. 1 p.m.; Park, Burlington, Racine Lutheran at Burlington quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Park at Sheboygan South Tournament, Horace Mann Soccer Complex, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Oregon quadrangular, 11 a.m.; Waterford vs. Big Foot, Walworth Big Foot Invitational, 9 a.m.; Horlick vs. Prairie, Prairie Quadrangular, noon.

Boys volleyball — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at Racine Invitational, pool play at Case, Horlick and Park, 9 a.m.; final rounds at Park, approx. 1 p.m.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Waterford at Rebel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9:10 a.m.; Burlington, Prairie at Waukesha South Invitational, Minooka Park, 9:15 a.m.

Girls golf — Prairie at Middleton Invitational, Pleasant View G.C., 11:30 a.m.

Girls swimming — Case at Sheboygan North Invitational, noon; Horlick at New Berlin Eisenhower Invitational, 7:30 a.m.; Burlington Co-op at Shorewood Invitational, 9 a.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Wauwatosa East Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Waterford at Waukesha South, 9 a.m.; Prairie at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Case at New Berlin West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Horlick, Prairie at Wilmot Invitational, 9 a.m.; Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at Kettle Moraine Lutheran Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Williams Bay Tournament, 9 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments