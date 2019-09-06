HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.
SATURDAY
Boys soccer — Case at Green Bay East. 1 p.m.; Park, Burlington, Racine Lutheran at Burlington quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Park at Sheboygan South Tournament, Horace Mann Soccer Complex, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Oregon quadrangular, 11 a.m.; Waterford vs. Big Foot, Walworth Big Foot Invitational, 9 a.m.; Horlick vs. Prairie, Prairie Quadrangular, noon.
Boys volleyball — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at Racine Invitational, pool play at Case, Horlick and Park, 9 a.m.; final rounds at Park, approx. 1 p.m.
Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Waterford at Rebel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9:10 a.m.; Burlington, Prairie at Waukesha South Invitational, Minooka Park, 9:15 a.m.
Girls golf — Prairie at Middleton Invitational, Pleasant View G.C., 11:30 a.m.
Girls swimming — Case at Sheboygan North Invitational, noon; Horlick at New Berlin Eisenhower Invitational, 7:30 a.m.; Burlington Co-op at Shorewood Invitational, 9 a.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Wauwatosa East Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Waterford at Waukesha South, 9 a.m.; Prairie at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Girls volleyball — Case at New Berlin West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Horlick, Prairie at Wilmot Invitational, 9 a.m.; Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at Kettle Moraine Lutheran Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Williams Bay Tournament, 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.