HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
SUNDAY
No events scheduled.
MONDAY
You have free articles remaining.
Boys soccer (4:30 p.m.) — Union Grove at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Kenosha Christian Life at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park; St. Catherine’s at Brookfield Academy.
Girls volleyball — Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — South Milwaukee at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Horlick at Case, Ives Grove Golf Links, 1 p.m. Park at Case, Ives Grove G.L., 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis (4:15 p.m.) — Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Wilmot at Union Grove; Elkhorn at Waterford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.