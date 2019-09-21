{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

MONDAY

Boys soccer (4:30 p.m.) — Union Grove at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Kenosha Christian Life at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park; St. Catherine’s at Brookfield Academy.

Girls volleyball — Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — South Milwaukee at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Horlick at Case, Ives Grove Golf Links, 1 p.m. Park at Case, Ives Grove G.L., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4:15 p.m.) — Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Wilmot at Union Grove; Elkhorn at Waterford.

