{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

Football — Oak Creek at Case, Hammes Field, 6 p.m. (completion of Friday's game, which was postponed in the third quarter by lightning)

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Boys soccer — Wauwatosa West at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Horlick, Park, Prairie, Brown Deer, Milwaukee Rufus King, Wilmot at Park Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments