HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAYBoys soccer — Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Case at Horlick, 6:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Waterford Scramble, Rivermoor G.C., 3 p.m.; Horlick, Park at Oak Creek triangular, Tuckaway C.C., Franklin, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis — St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at New Berlin West, 4 p.m.

THURSDAYFootball — Whitefish Bay Domincan at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Case at Walworth Big Foot, 6:45 p.m.; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Burlington at Case, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Wilmot at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Park at Whitefish Bay Invitational, Kletzsch Park, 4:40 p.m.

Girls golf — Case at Franklin, Tuckaway C.C., 3:15 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case vs. Park, Case H.S., 4 p.m.; Horlick at Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.; Westosha Central at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie, 4 p.m.

