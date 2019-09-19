{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Westosha Central at Waterford; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central.

Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at Williams Bay Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Case, Waterford at Franklin Invitational, Grant Park, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming — Horlick, Park at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 4 p.m.

